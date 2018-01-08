LONG DISTANCE CALLING Release Second Teaser For Upcoming "Ascending" Music Video
January 8, 2018, 2 hours ago
German progressive rockers, Long Distance Calling, will release their new album, Boundless, on February 2nd via InsideOut Music. The band will release a music video for the album track, "Ascending", on Friday, January 12th. A second teaser has been released. Watch both below:
Teaser #1:
Teaser #2:
Boundless will be released as a special edition digipak CD, Gatefold 2LP + CD (incl. etching on side D) and as digital download. Pre-order here.
Special bundles are available in LDC's official band store (first button in the pre-order link above), featuring strictly limited vinyl colour (200 copies, sun yellow) as well as an exclusive shirt, hardtickets, etc.
Tracklisting:
"Out There"
"Ascending"
"In The Clouds"
"Like A River"
"The Far Side"
"On The Verge"
"Weightless"
"Skydivers"
"Flashback" (Bonus Track)
"Out There" video:
Teaser: