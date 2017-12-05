LONG DISTANCE CALLING Release Teaser #2 For Upcoming "Out There" Music Video

December 5, 2017, an hour ago

news hard rock heavy metal long distance calling

LONG DISTANCE CALLING Release Teaser #2 For Upcoming "Out There" Music Video

German progressive rockers, Long Distance Calling, will release their new album, Boundless, on February 2nd via InsideOut Music. The band will soon release a music video for the opening track, "Out There". A second teaser for the clip has been released. Watch two teasers below:

Teaser #1

Teaser #2:

Boundless will be released as a special edition digipak CD, Gatefold 2LP + CD (incl. etching on side D) and as digital download. Pre-order here.

Special bundles are available in LDC's official band store (first button in the pre-order link above), featuring strictly limited vinyl colour (200 copies, sun yellow) as well as an exclusive shirt, hardtickets, etc.

Tracklisting:

"Out There"
"Ascending"
"In The Clouds"
"Like A River"
"The Far Side"
"On The Verge"
"Weightless"
"Skydivers"
"Flashback" (Bonus Track)

Teaser:

Featured Audio

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Premiers “Big Bad Wolf”

RICH DAVIS Premiers “Big Bad Wolf”

Latest Reviews