LONG DISTANCE CALLING Release Teaser For Upcoming "Ascending" Music Video

German progressive rockers, Long Distance Calling, will release their new album, Boundless, on February 2nd via InsideOut Music. The band will soon release a music video for the album track, "Ascending". A teaser can be seen below:

Boundless will be released as a special edition digipak CD, Gatefold 2LP + CD (incl. etching on side D) and as digital download. Pre-order here.

Special bundles are available in LDC's official band store (first button in the pre-order link above), featuring strictly limited vinyl colour (200 copies, sun yellow) as well as an exclusive shirt, hardtickets, etc.

Tracklisting:

"Out There"

"Ascending"

"In The Clouds"

"Like A River"

"The Far Side"

"On The Verge"

"Weightless"

"Skydivers"

"Flashback" (Bonus Track)

"Out There" video:

Teaser: