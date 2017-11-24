LONG DISTANCE CALLING To Release Boundless Album In February; Teaser Streaming

German progressive rockers, Long Distance Calling, will released their new album, Boundless, on February 2nd via InsideOut Music.

Says the band: "We are happy to announce our new album Boundless, which will see the light of day on February 2nd, 2018. This time around the four of us locked ourselves in a room over a couple of months and pretty much got back to where we started as a band to catch this “go with the flow” feeling. This is probably the purest LDC album ever, no guests, no vocals, purely instrumental. We're stoked how it turned out and this album got a lot of energy, heaviness, melodies and twists, we hope you will enjoy it as much as we do."

Boundless will be released as a special edition digipak CD, Gatefold 2LP + CD (incl. etching on side D) and as digital download. Pre-order here.

Special bundles are available in LDC's official band store (first button in the pre-order link above), featuring strictly limited vinyl colour (200 copies, sun yellow) as well as an exclusive shirt, hardtickets, etc.

Tracklisting:

"Out There"

"Ascending"

"In The Clouds"

"Like A River"

"The Far Side"

"On The Verge"

"Weightless"

"Skydivers"

"Flashback" (Bonus Track)

Teaser: