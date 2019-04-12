Long-Running Canadian Rockers STREETHEART Release Life. Legacy. Music. Today

Legendary Canadian rockers Streetheart have released their special compilation album, Life. Legacy. Music. on CD and digital platforms via Universal Music Canada.

Life. Legacy. Music. is a celebration of the band’s career that has now spanned over 40 years. In addition to the never-before-released track “Nature’s Way” (the last Streetheart recording featuring lead singer Kenny Shields before his passing in 2017), the album includes fan favourites such as “Action” (the lead track from their 1978 debut album Meanwhile Back in Paris…), “What Kind Of Love Is This” (the highest-charting single written by the band), “Look In Your Eyes” (from their Double-Platinum self-titled album), “Under My Thumb” (a live show highlight that morphed into the band’s first Gold single), and more. The CD booklet features personal photos, collages of memorabilia, and notes from the band about each track.

Life. Legacy. Music. will also be released as a 2LP special edition red vinyl on June 28.





Streetheart - Life. Legacy. Music.:

“Action“

“Under My Thumb“

“Here Comes The Night“

“What Kind Of Love Is This“

“Teenage Rage“

“Tin Soldier“

“Miss Plaza Suite“

“Snow White“

“Look In Your Eyes“

“10.One More Time“

“Hollywood (Live)“

“Nature’s Way“

This March, Streetheart performed their first live shows after a two-year hiatus to mark and honour the passing of Kenny Shields. Daryl Gutheil, Ken “Spider” Sinnaeve and Jeff Neill have been joined by Paul McNair (Harlequin) on lead vocals and David Langguth (Kim Mitchell/Nelly Furtado) on drums for their Life. Legacy. Music. tour which will continue throughout Canada this summer. You can view their current list of upcoming dates (with more shows being added throughout the year) online at streetheart.ca.

Kenny Shields, along with Daryl Gutheil and Ken “Spider” Sinnaeve, were among the founding members of Streetheart in 1977. The band’s song writing style evolved and with the addition of guitarist Jeff Neill in 1981, Streetheart achieved landmark successes, earning multiple Platinum and Double-Platinum Certifications, an induction into the Western Canadian Music Hall of Fame, and a JUNO Award in 1980.