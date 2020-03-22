Looking For The Best Online Casino Games

With many of us now stuck indoors perhaps working from home structure in our lives still plays a big part towards our well-being. We are creatures of habit and having structure means that we can plan ahead all the things we need to complete and that includes making some time for entertainment.

As the world goes through a great change the online possibilities have never been more important as store chains and shops close and as our movement is restricted.

Making Time For Yourself

Whether you are a busy mum with children at home or an employee who suddenly finds themselves remote working now, more than ever, is the time to make space for your own hobbies and favourite types of entertainment.

The online casino industry is perhaps one of the most popular forms of gaming today for a few reasons.

• Online casinos can be played whenever and wherever you happen to be

• The online casino offers some great bonuses and proportional offers which means that you do not have to use your own, hard-earned cash whilst learning the games

• Fun and exciting games are on offer in many variations including live games that take place in real time.

Why Play Online Slots?

Slots are still the most popular form of online casino game, as well as being one of the most popular forms of gambling in a real bricks and mortar venue.

ticks all the boxes for many players.

About Book Of Dead

• Provider - Play ‘N Go

• Theme - Ancient Egypt

• Reel Set-up – Standard 5 Reel Slots Game Layout

• Payline total – 10

• Coin minimum and maximum – 0.10 to 100

• Book Of Dead Bonus Features – Wilds, Free Spins, Scatters, Expanding Wilds

Book Of Dead is a high-end 3D slot game packed with special in-game features with a great Ancient Egyptian theme full of the thrills and spills we have come to expect from Play ‘N Go.

With 5 reels across 3 rows the layout is pretty standard and the game can be enjoyed across all devices. Follow the adventurer Rich Wilde and hit those free spins – but beware this game comes with a high volatility rating which means that your ride can become bumpy along the way.

With High-spec graphics and HD sound, Book Of Dead quickly has players immersed within its luxuriant feel and look – this game is definitely pleasing to the eye so its hats off to team Play ‘N Go for another exceptional slots game.

Suited for all stake sizes means that players with all budget sizes can enjoy the game as stakes sizes range from 0.10 right up to 100 with the largest win being 5,000x which means if you were playing at the highest stake then you would be in with a chance of winning 500,000 coins.

The return to player odds are pretty cool standing at 96.21% making the Book Of Dead both fair and fun to play.