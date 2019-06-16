Looney Tunes Writers On Working With GUNS N' ROSES Frontman AXL ROSE For "Rock The Rock" - "He Couldn't Have Been Nicer"

Last December, the rock world was pleasantly shocked to see Gun N' Roses frontman Axl Rose appear in an episode of The New Looney Tunes. Axl not only had dialogue, but sang "Rock the Rock," his first new song since Chinese Democracy.

Writers / actors Rob Janas and Kevin Fleming co-wrote the episode in question, with Janas writing the song for Axl. In the interview below, they give the exclusive behind-the-scenes of how this all came together.

"Rock The Rock", the first new music in 10 years from Guns N' Roses singer, Axl Rose, can be heard in the video below.

