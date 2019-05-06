LORD DYING Launch Music Video For "Nearing The End Of The Curling Worm"

Portland-based progressive sludge metal merchants, Lord Dying, have released a video for "Nearing The End Of The Curling Worm, a track from the band's Mysterium Tremendum full-length, released late last month via Entertainment One (eOne).

Filmed by Nesto, the consuming, near-six-minute clips fuses performance footage with kaleidoscopic, often unsettling dreamscape imagery perfectly capturing the track's monolithic heaviness both in sound and theme.

Captured at Los Angeles' West Valley Recording Studios in August of 2018 with producer Mike Plotnikoff (Fear Factory, In Flames), mastered by Howie Weinberg (Slayer, Pantera), and swathed in the striking planetary landscape-inspired cover art of Steve R. Dodd, the band's first full-length in four years is a monolithic, riff-heavy concept album boasting eleven heaving tracks that explore the many facets of dying and what may or may not exist in the afterlife.

An emotionally satisfying record, lyrically and musically Mysterium Tremendum's exploration of death goes beyond the mere longing for it in order to see what lies beyond ("Lacerated Psyche" is about the death of guitarist Chris Evans' sister). There are many layers to it - you might even find parallels between the record's concept and life itself. It's a journey. And in their quest to pursue death, Lord Dying has themselves found new life.

Tracklisting:

"Envy The End"

"Tearing At The Fabric Of Consciousness"

"Nearing The End Of The Curling Worm"

"The End Of Experience"

"Exploring Inward"

"Severed Forever"

"Even The Darkness Went Away"

"Freed From The Pressures Of Time"

"Lacerated Psyche"

"Split From A World Within/Devoid Of Dreams/Death The Final Loneliness"

"Saying Goodbye To Physical Form"

"Freed From The Pressures Of Time":

"Envy The End":

(Photo - Alyssa Herrman)