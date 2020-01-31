LORD DYING Unveil “Freed From The Pressures Of Time” Video

Portland-based progressive sludge metal unit, Lord Dying, has released their captivating new video for “Freed From The Pressures Of Time”. The powerful track comes off the band’s Mysterium Tremendum full-length, released last spring via Entertainment One.

Comments guitarist/vocalist Erik Olson of the Brett Roberts-directed clip, “The video was filmed on location in the countries that made up former Yugoslavia. It highlights both the beauty and strangeness of Spomenik (WW2) monuments, some of which have been forgotten by the sands of time. Enjoy!”

Lord Dying will return to stages next month on a North American tour supporting labelmates Black Label Society and Obituary. The journey runs from February 21 through April 3 and includes several headlining shows along the way, with stops in Vancouver, Grand Prairie, Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Toronto.

Tour dates:

February

26 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

27 - House of Blues San Diego - San Diego, CA

28 - Riverside Municipal Auditorium - Riverside, CA

29 - Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NV

March

1 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

3 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

4 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC

6 - Bowes Event Centre - Grande Prairie, AB

7 - MacEwan Hall - Calgary, AB

8 - Midway Bar - Edmonton, AB

9 – Black Cat Tavern – Saskatoon, SK

10 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

12 - The Rave / Eagles Club - Milwaukee, WI

13 - Kewadin Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie - Sault Ste. Marie, MI

14 - North Star Mohican Casino Resort - Bowler, WI

16 - Old Forester's Paristown Hall - Louisville, KY

17 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

19 - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

20 - Hard Rock Biloxi - Biloxi, MS

21 - The Plant - Dothan, AL

22 - Jannus Live - St Petersburg, FL

24 - Music Farm - Charleston, SC

25 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA

28 - The Webster - Hartford, CT