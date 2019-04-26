LORD HENRY MOUNTCHARLES Says THIN LIZZY’s “Whiskey In The Jar” Inspired New Slane Whiskey

According to the Irish Mirror, Lord Henry Mountcharles - who is best known for the rock concerts that he organises at his home Slane Castle in Ireland - is combining some Irish spirit with all that rock and roll.

The 67-year-old told the Irish Mirror: “Phil Lynott singing ‘Whiskey In The Jar’ planted the seed for Slane Whiskey in my head. It certainly made a mark especially when he was the first headliner at Slane Castle.”

According to a press release, “the vision of Slane’s Conyngham family combined with the 147-year-old whiskey-making mastery of Kentucky’s Brown family has spectacularly revived this marvelous legacy. Slane Distillery brings you whiskey that bears our village’s iconic name. A true Irish whiskey, borne of toasted grain and mature malt, and enhanced with our signature triple casked method using virgin, seasoned, and sherry barrels. This unique maturation creates an exceptionally complex, smooth Irish Whiskey, a testament to the character of the people of Slane and all those who take pride in building their own legacy.”

