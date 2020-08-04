LORD OF THE LOST Featured In New Episode Of "Napalm Next Door"; Video

Napalm Records recently launched the new video series "Napalm Next Door"... "Take a look behind the doors of some of our band's homes and see where they create their music!"

This new episode, featuring Lord Of The Lost, can be seen below:

Lord Of The Lost's new classical ensemble album, Swan Songs III, proclaims its mission statement almost immediately, not least due to Chris Harms’ distinctive voice and the sophisticated arrangements of this extraordinary lineup. Being the first band of their genre to release a cover of John Cage's piece 4’33”, the dark metal sensation proves that they can’t be pigeonholed.

The original piece is based on occasional noises, created and perceived by the listener during a performance – thus 4'33" is a composition that differs from other arrangements primarily because it recreates itself every time it’s played or performed. The track symbolizes the fleeting nature of the moment turning all the ambient noises, usually hidden behind harmonies and sounds, inside out whilst emphasizing a new level of tonal sophistication.

Lord Of The Lost takes the composition to a new meta-level and sets a statement according to the currently prevailing pandemic and the resulting, mostly silent, music and live culture.

Lord Of The Lost talks about the new single and the video: "The idea to record a cover version John Cage's legendary piece, '4'33”', was born from a joke, yet by the fascination of its message: silence is as much a part of music as notes or sounds of any kind. What happens if you extend the silence to the conceivable maximum? Is it still music? And if not, why? What provides us with the right to judge? When you have a look at the past - most of those appearances once being declared as “noise” are now a solid part of our culture.

Not only talking about rock or metal, but also about modern classical music or jazz. The last genre is the living proof that a rebellious movement against the establishment can become an important part of itself.

Nowadays the average attention on social media stories has dropped down to 15 seconds, so it becomes unmistakably clear how long 4 minutes and 33 seconds appear – unbearably long and silent. Due to the developments over the course of the current Covid-19 pandemic and the partially necessary shut down of the entire music- and live- culture, '4'33"' was turning from a joke, or modern auditory artwork, into a memorial. A memorial to the oppressively loud silence surrounding us, all our fellow musicians and billions of music fans around the world."





The standard version of Swan Songs III consists of new songs, all recorded with The Lord Of The Lost-Ensemble, and brand new versions of a hand-picked selection of Lord Of The Lost classics, including the standout 18-minute-long song “Letters To Home”.

For all dark metal connoisseurs, Swan Songs III comes with a high quality deluxe box, including the instrumental Swan Symphonies III-versions of all songs and previously unreleased demo versions of eight new songs. As a special bonus, there is a full live set, recorded at their 10th anniversary show in 2019 in their hometown of Hamburg. More than five hours of Lord Of The Lost in all facets on seven CDs.

Swan Songs III will be available in multiple formats, including a high-class Earbook, a box set and a 2LP Gatefold Vinyl. The album is a gift to all music fans and marks the next highlight in Lord Of The Lost's musical career. Pre-orders available here.

Lord Of The Lost on the album: "The Swan Songs project started as a musical infidelity, continued in a beloved carry-on and became like a second musical DNA. Meanwhile, we feel at home in our second musical facet, as well as in our classifying Lord Of The Lost sound / shell. Swan Songs III has a musical depth that even surprises ourselves with a certain distance to its finishing. It is by no means the last part of a trilogy, but so far our personal highlight of Lord Of The Lost’s classical-career.”

Swan Songs III CD1 tracklisting:

“A Splintered Mind”

“A One Ton Heart”

“Dying On The Moon” (feat. Joy Frost)

“Zunya”

“Unfeel”

“Deathless”

“Agape”

“Hurt Again”

“Amber”

“We Were Young” (feat. Heaven Can Wait Choir)

“4’33””

“Dying On The Moon” (Joyless Version)

“We Were Young” (feat. Heaven Can Wait Choir - ZDF Version)

Swan Songs III CD2 tracklisting:

“Loreley” (Swan Songs III Version)

“Morgana” (Swan Songs III Version)

“Black Halo” (Swan Songs III Version)

“Cut Me Out” (Swan Songs III Version)

“In Silence” (Swan Songs III Version)

“Seven Days of Anavrin” (Swan Songs III Version)

“My Heart Is Black” (Swan Songs III Version)

“Letters To Home” (Swan Songs III Version)

Swan Symphonies III CD1 tracklisting:

“A Splintered Mind” (Swan Symphonies III Version)

“A One Ton Heart” (Swan Symphonies III Version)

“Dying On The Moon” (Swan Symphonies III Version)

“Zunya” (Swan Symphonies III Version)

“Unfeel” (Swan Symphonies III Version)

“Deathless” (Swan Symphonies III Version)

“Agape” (Swan Symphonies III Version)

“Hurt Again” (Swan Symphonies III Version)

“Amber” (Swan Symphonies III Version)

“We Were Young” (Swan Symphonies III Version)

Swan Symphonies III CD2 tracklisting:

“Loreley (Swan Symphonies III Version)

“Morgana” (Swan Symphonies III Version)

“Black Halo” (Swan Symphonies III Version)

“Cut Me Out” (Swan Symphonies III Version)

“In Silence” (Swan Symphonies III Version)

“Seven Days of Anavrin” (Swan Symphonies III Version)

“My Heart Is Black” (Swan Symphonies III Version)

“Letters To Home” (Swan Symphonies III Version)

Swan Songs Demos tracklisting:

“A Splintered Mind” (Demo)

“A One Ton Heart” (Demo)

“Dying On The Moon” (Demo)

“Zunya” (Demo)

“Unfeel” (Demo)

“Hurt Again” (Demo)

“Amber” (Demo)

“We Were Young” (Demo)

Opus X CD1 tracklisting:

“Lament For The Condemned” (Live In Hamburg 2019)

“Morgana” (Live In Hamburg 2019)

“Prison” (Live In Hamburg 2019)

“Sex On Legs” (Live In Hamburg 2019)

“I.D.G.A.F.” (Live In Hamburg 2019)

“Die Tomorrow” (Live In Hamburg 2019)

“Black Lolita” (Live In Hamburg 2019)

“Dry The Rain” (Live In Hamburg 2019)

“One Day Everything Will Be Okay” (Live In Hamburg 2019)

“Credo” (Live In Hamburg 2019)

Opus X CD2 tracklisting:

“Raining Stars” (Live In Hamburg 2019)

“Full Metal Whore” (Live In Hamburg 2019)

“Loreley” (Live In Hamburg 2019)

“Voodoo Doll” (Live In Hamburg 2019)

“Forevermore” (Live In Hamburg 2019)

“Blood For Blood” (Live In Hamburg 2019)

“Six Feet Underground” (Live In Hamburg 2019)

“La Bomba” (Live In Hamburg 2019)

“Trisma” (Live In Hamburg 2019)

“Drag Me To Hell” (Live In Hamburg 2019)

The Lord Of The Lost Ensemble 2020:

Chris Harms: Vocals, Violoncello, Semi Acoustic Guitar

π: Acoustic Guitar

Bengt Jaeschke: Acoustic Guitar

Class Grenayde: Acoustic Bass

Gared Dirge: Grand Piano

Corvin Bahn: Organ, Harpsichord, Celeste

Maline Zickow: 1st Violin

Felicitas Fischbein: 2nd Violin

Ida Luzie Phlipp: Viola

Miriam Göbel: Violoncello

Julia C. Pfänder: Contrabass

Niklas Kahl: Percussions

Daniel Möhrke: Percussions

Henrik Petschull: Percussions