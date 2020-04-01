LORD OF THE LOST Performs “We Were Young” With Heaven Can Wait Senior Choir; Video

Lord Of The Lost has teamed with senior choir for a special rendition of “We Were Young”. This performance is part of a special program airing in Germany on ZDF. The program will be available with English subtitles soon. “We Were Young” will be on Swan Songs III; the presale for the album will begin soon.

Lord Of The Lost have released a video for "Under The Sun", a track from their album Thornstar (Napalm Records). Get the album here, and watch the new video below:

Find the band's tour schedule here.