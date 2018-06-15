LORD OF THE LOST Premier "Morgana" Music Video

Germany's Lord Of The Lost have released a video for "Morgana", a song from their sixth studio album, Thornstar, out on August 3rd via Napalm Records.

The concept album follows the myth of the Pangaeians, an almost forgotten doomed high civilization. The next two singles to be released relate to each other in both theme and music - with "Morgana“ the first part of this symbiosis sees the light of day.

In the Pangaeian mythology, "Morgana“ stands for Mother Nature and symbolizes light, sun and unconditional love. In an act of altruism "Morgana“ cut out her own heart and formed the first human beings from it. According to the legend every human received a piece of her heart from then on, granting them the energy to live. This energy is only borrowed and is returned to her upon death. Therefore, completing "Morgana“ a piece at a time after a long and fulfilling life, without giving in to the temptations of life, is regarded as the highest aim and ultimate honour.

Watch the new video below, and pre-order Thornstar here.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"On This Rock I Will Build My Church"

"Loreley"

"Black Halo"

"In Our Hands"

"Morgana"

"Haythor"

"Naxxar"

"Cut Me Out"

"The Mortarian"

"Under The Sun"

"In Darkness, In Light"

"Forevermore"

"Ruins"

CD2

"Abracadabra" (feat. Dero Goi)

"Voodoo Doll"

"The Art Of Love"

"Lily Of The Vale"

"Penta"

"Free Radicals"

"Live Pray Die Repeat"

"Morgana" video:

"On This Rock I Will Build My Church" video:

Lord Of The Lost tour dates are listed below. Buy tickets here.

October

4 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

5 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

6 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

11 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

12 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

13 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

18 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

19 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

26 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

31 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1

November

1 - Toulouse, France - Rex

2 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur

3 - Paris, France - Boule Noire

21 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK - The Cluny

22 - Glasgow, UK - Ivory Blacks

23 - Manchester, UK - The Ruby Lounge

24 - London, UK - Electrowerkz

25 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece Bristol

(Photo - Franz Schepers)