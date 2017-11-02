LORD OF THE LOST Premier “My Better Me” Lyric Video

Lord Of The Lost have released a lyric video for “My Better Me”, a track from their new album, Swan Songs II, out now via Napalm Records.

Says vocalist Chris Harms: “My better me would say the ‘My Better Me’ ist a song about hope and about trying to change for the better. But in the end it’s only a mirror of what we are and we might not like what we see when looking at our reflection. So this most personal of all the albums tracks eventually turns out to be a song not only about me but about each one of us.“

With their Swan Songs-series, Lord Of The Lost showcase their ability to create fascinatingly heavy classical music. This is the second time the Hamburg-based dark rockers have conjured their music with an ensemble album in such grandiose style. Swan Songs II features some of the finest dark rock-sinfonia coated by dramatic arrangements with a chamber orchestra.

A true opus featuring ten brand-new songs, which showcase tender strings and charming piano play with a heaviness one has come to expect from the band. Once more Lord Of The Lost manage to deliver their songs with a new beauty and gloss, and prove that they cannot be reduced to their brute site only. Swan Songs II is a touching creation with top arrangements.

Swan Songs II is available as CD Digi Pack, LP Gatefold or Digital Download. Order here.

Swan Songs II tracklisting:

“Waiting For You To Die”

“Lighthouse”

“The Broken Ones”

“My Better Me”

“Ribcages”

“Wander In Sable”

“The Devil You Know”

“We Were Divine”

“From The Brink Of The Other World”

“Fall Asleep”

“The Broken Ones” video:

“Lighthouse” video:

“Waiting For You To Die” lyric video:

Tour dates:

November

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

18 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle (Sold Out)

21 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

23 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

24 - Bochum, Germany - Christuskirche (Sold Out)

25 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

26 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp