LORD OF THE LOST Release "Annabel Lee" Video From Confession (Live At Christuskirche) DVD

Lord Of The Lost have released a video for "Annabel Lee", featured on the band's new live DVD, Confession (Live At Christuskirche). Watch below.

Recorded in the Christuskirche Bochum during their Swan Songs Tour 2017, stunningly arranged dark rock symphonies can be found between dramatic chamber orchestra arrangements with gentle strings and piano. The well known hard sound yields to leave some room for intense goosebumps.

Confession (Live At Christuskirche) can be ordered here. Available as limited DVD + 2-CD DVDPack, Deluxe Box and Digital Audio Album.

Tracklist:

CD 1:

"Raining Stars"

"Wander In Sable"

"Dry The Rain"

"The Devil You Know"

"The Love Of God"

"Ribcages"

"The Sands Of Time"

"Six Feet Underground"

"Beyond Beautiful"

"Waiting For You To Die"

CD 2:

"Fall Asleep"

"Drag Me To Hell"

"Prison"

"See You Soon"

"Full Metal Bawl (The True Story About Her Death)"

"Fists Up In The Air"

"My Better Me"

"Annabel Lee"

"The Broken Ones"

"Credo"

"Lost In A Heartbeat"

"Lighthouse"

"Annabel Lee" video:

"Fists Up In The Air" video:

"Prison" video:

(Photo - Franz Schepers)

