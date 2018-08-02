LORD OF THE LOST Release Official Lyric Video For New Song "Haythor"

Germany's Lord Of The Lost will release their sixth studio album, Thornstar, tomorrow (August 3rd) via Napalm Records. Pre-order Thornstar here, and find an official lyric video for the track "Haythor" below.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"On This Rock I Will Build My Church"

"Loreley"

"Black Halo"

"In Our Hands"

"Morgana"

"Haythor"

"Naxxar"

"Cut Me Out"

"The Mortarian"

"Under The Sun"

"In Darkness, In Light"

"Forevermore"

"Ruins"

CD2

"Abracadabra" (feat. Dero Goi)

"Voodoo Doll"

"The Art Of Love"

"Lily Of The Vale"

"Penta"

"Free Radicals"

"Live Pray Die Repeat"

"Haythor" lyric video:

"Morgana" video:

"On This Rock I Will Build My Church" video:

Rise Of The Thornstar Documentary Part 1:

Rise Of The Thornstar Documentary Part 2:

Lord Of The Lost tour dates are listed below. Buy tickets here.

October

4 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

5 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

6 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

11 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

12 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

13 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

18 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

19 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

26 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

31 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1

November

1 - Toulouse, France - Rex

2 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur

3 - Paris, France - Boule Noire

21 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK - The Cluny

22 - Glasgow, UK - Ivory Blacks

23 - Manchester, UK - The Ruby Lounge

24 - London, UK - Electrowerkz

25 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece Bristol

(Photo - Franz Schepers)