LORD OF THE LOST Release Official Lyric Video For New Song "Haythor"
August 2, 2018, an hour ago
Germany's Lord Of The Lost will release their sixth studio album, Thornstar, tomorrow (August 3rd) via Napalm Records. Pre-order Thornstar here, and find an official lyric video for the track "Haythor" below.
Tracklisting:
CD1
"On This Rock I Will Build My Church"
"Loreley"
"Black Halo"
"In Our Hands"
"Morgana"
"Haythor"
"Naxxar"
"Cut Me Out"
"The Mortarian"
"Under The Sun"
"In Darkness, In Light"
"Forevermore"
"Ruins"
CD2
"Abracadabra" (feat. Dero Goi)
"Voodoo Doll"
"The Art Of Love"
"Lily Of The Vale"
"Penta"
"Free Radicals"
"Live Pray Die Repeat"
"Haythor" lyric video:
"Morgana" video:
"On This Rock I Will Build My Church" video:
Rise Of The Thornstar Documentary Part 1:
Rise Of The Thornstar Documentary Part 2:
Lord Of The Lost tour dates are listed below. Buy tickets here.
October
4 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
5 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum
6 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
11 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
12 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
13 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof
18 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
19 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann
26 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2
27 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
31 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1
November
1 - Toulouse, France - Rex
2 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur
3 - Paris, France - Boule Noire
21 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK - The Cluny
22 - Glasgow, UK - Ivory Blacks
23 - Manchester, UK - The Ruby Lounge
24 - London, UK - Electrowerkz
25 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece Bristol
(Photo - Franz Schepers)