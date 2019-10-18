LORD OF THE LOST Release Official Music Video For "Ruins"

Lord Of The Lost have released the eighth video from the chart-breaking album, Thornstar, for the song “Ruins”. Watch below.

Having shot the video in Guadalajara, Mexico on a day-off on tour, the video takes place in a country that has seen a big part of their Aztec culture disrupted. The local community didn’t let that keep them from striving and growing into something entirely new though, and ultimately became the country they are today. “Ruins” captures this fighting spirit wonderfully, shining a light on seeking grace and good things in the wreckage and that life and beauty can still grow from “Ruins”.



(Photo - Franz Schepers)