LORD OF THE LOST Release Official Video For "Fists Up In The Air" (Swan Songs II Version)

Lord Of The Lost have released the new video below, for "Fists Up In The Air" (Swan Songs II Version). The video was directed by Linus Specht, produced by ICH & ER media, and filmed at Chameleon Studios in Hamburg, Germany on November 11th.

Swan Songs II was released via Napalm Records on October 6th. Get it here.

Tour dates:

November

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle (Additional Show)

18 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle (Sold Out)

21 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

23 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

24 - Bochum, Germany - Christuskirche (Sold Out)

25 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

26 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp