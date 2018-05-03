LORD OF THE LOST Release "On This Rock I Will Build My Church" Music Video

Germany's Lord Of The Lost have released a video for "On This Rock I Will Build My Church", a song from their sixth studio album, Thornstar, out on August 3rd via Napalm Records. The band have also announced European tour dates in October.

Class Grenayde comments on the song: “'On This Rock I Will Build My Church' is the perfect opener for the very large and heavy packaging in which this monster was trapped. The song paves the way for a lot more…”

Chris Harms adds: “For the video we came up with something very special. We’ve invented both, a time machine and a rejuvenation apparatus to live up to our roots and as children, somewhere between the 80s and 90s to shoot this very special music video on VHS. That was damn expensive, but it was worth it.”

Lord Of The Lost are a multi-talented, modern metal band whose music presents itself far beyond genre stereotypes: a solid metal base featuring industrial parts or other dark rock elements - nothing is impossible. This band takes a flying leap beyond genre parameters - better than ever! Their previous releases topped the German album charts already, while the upcoming release Thornstar will in no way be inferior to past efforts. This, their sixth studio album, reveals even more sonic facets of the band, all the while remaining hard and forceful.

The deep and emotional concept behind the album follows the story of a doomed high civilization - Thornstar is a record unique in both sound and concept.

Singer Chris Harms on this concept: “From the beginning it has been a big vision we had with Thornstar - the concept demands a lot of responsibility. And the final result overtook us completely.”

Pre-order Thornstar here.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"On This Rock I Will Build My Church"

"Loreley"

"Black Halo"

"In Our Hands"

"Morgana"

"Haythor"

"Naxxar"

"Cut Me Out"

"The Mortarian"

"Under The Sun"

"In Darkness, In Light"

"Forevermore"

"Ruins"

CD2

"Abracadabra" (feat. Dero Goi)

"Voodoo Doll"

"The Art Of Love"

"Lily Of The Vale"

"Penta"

"Free Radicals"

"Live Pray Die Repeat"

Lord Of The Lost tour dates are listed below. Buy tickets here.

October

4 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

5 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

6 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

11 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

12 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

13 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

18 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

19 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

26 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

31 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1

November

1 - Toulouse, France - Rex

2 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur

3 - Paris, France - Boule Noire

21 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK - The Cluny

22 - Glasgow, UK - Ivory Blacks

23 - Manchester, UK - The Ruby Lounge

24 - London, UK - Electrowerkz

25 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece Bristol

(Photo - Franz Schepers)