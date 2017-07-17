LORD OF THE LOST Reveal Swan Songs II Album Details; Teaser Video Streaming

With their Swan Songs-series Lord Of The Lost showcase their ability to create fascinatingly heavy classical music. This is the second time the Hamburg-based dark rockers have conjured their music with an ensemble album in such grandiose style. Their upcoming masterpiece, titled Swan Songs II, will be released October 6th via Napalm Records and will feature some of the finest dark rock-sinfonia coated by dramatic arrangements with a chamber orchestra. Now the band fronted by charismatic mastermind Chris Harms has unveiled first details about Swan Songs II, including the cover artwork, tracklisting and an initial album teaser.

"You could say Swan Songs is some kind of a side-project for us, but Swan Songs II is predominated with 10 brand new songs so we would like to emphasize its independence as a main album," vocalist Chris Harms explains. "After our show at Gothic Meets Classic and when we started to re-arrange our songs with a symphonic orchestra in 2014 for the first Swan Songs release back in early 2015, this album turned out as a huge success. Sold out shows, many emotions and tears behind, on and in front of the stage, it's been a very touching record for us and our fans, so that kept motivating us as well as in our creative freedom to release the next chapter of new songs you won't hear as normal rock versions, and what should become Swan Songs II."

Swan Songs II tracklisting:

“Waiting For You To Die”

“Lighthouse”

“The Broken Ones”

“My Better Me”

“Ribcages”

“Wander In Sable”

“The Devil You Know”

“We Were Divine”

“From The Brink Of The Other World”

“Fall Asleep”

Teaser:

A true opus featuring ten brand-new songs, which showcase tender strings and charming piano play with a heaviness one has come to expect from the band. Once more Lord Of The Lost manage to deliver their songs with a new beauty and gloss, and prove that they cannot be reduced to their brute site only. Swan Songs II is a touching creation with top arrangements.

Swan Songs II will be available as CD Digi Pack, LP Gatefold or Digital Download.

