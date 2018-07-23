LORD OF THE LOST - Rise Of The Thornstar Documentary Part 2; Video

Germany's Lord Of The Lost will release their sixth studio album, Thornstar, on August 3rd via Napalm Records. The band recently launched the Rise Of The Thornstar documentary, with Part 2 available below. Watch two segments below, and pre-order Thornstar here.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"On This Rock I Will Build My Church"

"Loreley"

"Black Halo"

"In Our Hands"

"Morgana"

"Haythor"

"Naxxar"

"Cut Me Out"

"The Mortarian"

"Under The Sun"

"In Darkness, In Light"

"Forevermore"

"Ruins"

CD2

"Abracadabra" (feat. Dero Goi)

"Voodoo Doll"

"The Art Of Love"

"Lily Of The Vale"

"Penta"

"Free Radicals"

"Live Pray Die Repeat"

Rise Of The Thornstar Documentary Part 1:

Rise Of The Thornstar Documentary Part 2:

"Morgana" video:

"On This Rock I Will Build My Church" video:

Lord Of The Lost tour dates are listed below. Buy tickets here.

October

4 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

5 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

6 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

11 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

12 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

13 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

18 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

19 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

26 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

31 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1

November

1 - Toulouse, France - Rex

2 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur

3 - Paris, France - Boule Noire

21 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK - The Cluny

22 - Glasgow, UK - Ivory Blacks

23 - Manchester, UK - The Ruby Lounge

24 - London, UK - Electrowerkz

25 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece Bristol

(Photo - Franz Schepers)