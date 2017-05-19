LORD OF THE LOST Sign To Napalm Records; New Ensemble Album Coming In Fall 2017

Napalm Records welcome a new family member to their ever-expanding artist roster, as Lord Of The Lost have signed a worldwide record deal with the Austrian rock & metal empire.

Founded in 2007 by Chris Harms, over the last decade this Hamburg-based dark metal group has become one of the most well-established and exciting acts the international scene has to offer. The band's sound has always been a heavy ride traveling through many diverse dark genres, while never standing still and constantly in the process of reinvention.

Lord Of The Lost features big melodies, aggression and emotions, fronted by Chris Harms' impressive vocal range of styles that can abruptly leap from a sonorous clear voice to brutal death growls and wild screams. With effortless grace, Lord Of The Lost have managed to establish their unique trademark sound while they create a contrast of musical extremes: Catchy ballads with hit-potential meet harsh metalcore-attacks, with no fear for excursions into the symphonic, industrial metal and heavy rock that goes straight into your heart and face.

With their relentless energy on stage Lord Of The Lost always deliver lots of sweat, sex and rock ’n’ roll making every single show a memorable and special event for their constantly growing fan base all over the world.

After their previous 2015 acoustic release Swan Songs, the quintet from the heart of St. Pauli, Hamburg, has now signed a worldwide deal with Napalm Records and will release a brand new acoustic and ensemble album titled Swan Songs II in the fall of 2017.

Says Chris Harms: "Progress means movement; and for us any movement can only head forward and upward. It's been an important step for us to continue our path of success together with a new, strong partner and we are proud that we have found this partner in Napalm Records! It could not be better for us!"

To celebrate the band's upcoming release, Lord Of The Lost will heavily hit the road this fall for an ensemble album release tour as well as in support of KMFDM in the UK and United States. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.

Lord Of The Lost are:

Chris Harms - vocals, guitar, cello

π - guitar

Class Grenayde - bass

Gared Dirge - piano, synths, percussion, guitar

Tobias Mertens - drums

Pictured above: Lord Of The Lost with Senior Product Manager Billie Klein At the Napalm Records Berlin Office