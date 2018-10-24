LORD OF THE LOST To Release Confession (Live At Christuskirche) DVD In November; "Prison" Video Streaming

2018 couldn’t have been better for Lord Of The Lost: big headliner tour, impressive festival shows and the release of their sixth studio album Thornstar, which debuted #6 of the German album charts.

To finish the year properly the band has a special Christmas gift from November 16th: Confession (Live At Christuskirche). There, Lord Of The Lost celebrate their unpredictable variety once again and present old songs in a new classic guise - including a live ensemble and an impressive location.

Recorded in the Christuskirche Bochum during their Swan Songs Tour 2017, stunningly arranged dark rock symphonies can be found between dramatic chamber orchestra arrangements with gentle strings and piano. The well known hard sound yields to leave some room for intense goosebumps. Watch the first live video, for the song "Prison", below.

Confession (Live At Christuskirche) can be pre-ordered here. Available as limited DVD + 2-CD DVDPack, Deluxe Box and Digital Audio Album.

Tracklist:

CD 1:

"Raining Stars"

"Wander In Sable"

"Dry The Rain"

"The Devil You Know"

"The Love Of God"

"Ribcages"

"The Sands Of Time"

"Six Feet Underground"

"Beyond Beautiful"

"Waiting For You To Die"

CD 2:

"Fall Asleep"

"Drag Me To Hell"

"Prison"

"See You Soon"

"Full Metal Bawl (The True Story About Her Death)"

"Fists Up In The Air"

"My Better Me"

"Annabel Lee"

"The Broken Ones"

"Credo"

"Lost In A Heartbeat"

"Lighthouse"

"Prison" video:

(Photo - Franz Schepers)