LORD OF THE LOST To Release Thornstar Album In August; European Tour Dates Confirmed
April 11, 2018, 42 minutes ago
Germany's Lord Of The Lost are set to release their sixth studio album, Thornstar, on August 3rd via Napalm Records. The band have also announced European tour dates in October.
Lord Of The Lost are a multi-talented, modern metal band whose music presents itself far beyond genre stereotypes: a solid metal base featuring industrial parts or other dark rock elements - nothing is impossible. This band takes a flying leap beyond genre parameters - better than ever! Their previous releases topped the German album charts already, while the upcoming release Thornstar will in no way be inferior to past efforts. This, their sixth studio album, reveals even more sonic facets of the band, all the while remaining hard and forceful.
The deep and emotional concept behind the album follows the story of a doomed high civilization - Thornstar is a record unique in both sound and concept.
Singer Chris Harms on this concept: “From the beginning it has been a big vision we had with Thornstar - the concept demands a lot of responsibility. And the final result overtook us completely.”
Pre-order Thornstar here.
Tracklisting:
CD1
"On This Rock I Will Build My Church"
"Loreley"
"Black Halo"
"In Our Hands"
"Morgana"
"Haythor"
"Naxxar"
"Cut Me Out"
"The Mortarian"
"Under The Sun"
"In Darkness, In Light"
"Forevermore"
"Ruins"
CD2
"Abracadabra" (feat. Dero Goi)
"Voodoo Doll"
"The Art Of Love"
"Lily Of The Vale"
"Penta"
"Free Radicals"
"Live Pray Die Repeat"
Lord Of The Lost tour dates are listed below. Buy tickets here.
October
4 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
5 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum
6 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
11 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
12 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
13 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof
18 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
19 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann
26 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2
27 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
31 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1
November
1 - Toulouse, France - Rex
2 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur
3 - Paris, France - Boule Noire
21 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK - The Cluny
22 - Glasgow, UK - Ivory Blacks
23 - Manchester, UK - The Ruby Lounge
24 - London, UK - Electrowerkz
25 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece Bristol
(Photo - Franz Schepers)