LORDI Performs "Shake The Baby Silent" In Paris; HQ Video

Duke TV has released HQ video of Lordi performing their song, "Shake The Baby Silent", at La Machine du Moulin Rouge in Paris, France on March 6. The clip was directed by Hugo Tessier, filmed by camera operators Antoine de Montremy and Hugo Tessier.

Lordi released their tenth album, Killection, back in January via AFM Records.

Killection tracklisting:

"Radio SCG 10"

"Horror For Hire"

"Shake The Baby Silent"

"Like A Bee To The Honey"

"Apollyon"

"SCG10 The Last Hour"

"Blow My Fuse"

"I Dug A Hole In The Yard For You"

"Zombimbo"

"Up To No Good"

"SCG10 Demonic Semitones"

"Cutterfly"

"Evil"

"Scream Demon"

"SCG10 I Am Here"

"Like A Bee To The Honey" lyric video:

"I Dug A Hole In The Yard For You" video:

"Shake The Baby Silent" lyric video: