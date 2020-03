LORDI - Pro-Shot WDR Rockpalast Video Of Summer Breeze 2019 Show Available

Germany's long-running WDR Rockpalast has posted pro-shot video of Lori's entire summer Breeze 2019 set. Check out the footage below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Sexorcism"

"Would You Love A Monsterman"

"Missing Miss Charlene" / "House Of Ghosts"

"Your Tongue's Got The Cat"

"Blood Red Sandman"

"It Snows In Hell"

"Rock Police"

"Naked In My Cellar"

- bass solo 00:41:43

"Hug You Hardcore"

"The Riff"

"Who's Your Daddy"

"Devil Is A Loser"

"Hard Rock Hallelujah"

Lordi released their tenth album, Killection, on January 31 via AFM Records. Not only is the album a brand new concept in itself - a fictitious collection of hits from the years and decades past - but it also brings a truly hidden gem into the daylight: one of the songs on the album is "Like A Bee To The Honey", which was written by KISS lead singer Paul Stanley together with Jean Beauvoir, known for working with names such as Bruce Springsteen, The Ramones and of course KISS. The song that had been collecting dust in Beauvoir's desk drawer ever since the end of the 1980's has now been handed down to Lordi.

"This is a tremendous honour to a band that wouldn't even exist without KISS. Simply having the privilege to listen to a song from the 1980's that no fan has ever heard before.. and then to get to be the artist that brings the song for everyone to hear - it is mind-blowing", Mr. Lordi states.

Mr. Lordi and the band's guitarist Amen had been making songs together with Jean Beauvoir as a trio, and one of these songs, "Scream Demon", made its way to the new album. It was during these songwriting sessions in Helsinki that the very existence of "Like A Bee To The Honey" came up: Jean thought the song would fit the new record perfectly, and the band was more than ready to get this rare gem on their album. The song is made even more unique by its saxophone solo - first one ever in Lordi's history - performed by the Hanoi Rocks legend Michael Monroe.

A lyric video for "Like A Bee To The Honey" can be found below.

Officially, Lordi were founded in 1992 by lead singer, songwriter, visual art designer and costume designer Mr. Lordi. The band has deep Finnish roots, originating from the city of Rovaniemi, in Lapland. In 2006 they celebrated their international breakthrough by winning the Eurovision Song Contest (“Hard Rock Hallelujah”). But is it possible that this is only a pale misperception of our poor, small, pathetic reality?

What if Lordi would have already been making music since the early 70's? And what if they have been releasing one hit single after the other since those times and now, almost 50 years later, are looking back on a full collection of songs that have been successful ever since? This is exactly the idea that Lordi are executing, with their newest studio album, Killection.

Killection will be released on January 31 via AFM Records. Once more Mr. Lordi, the master of the masquerade, presents us with one of his ideas, absurd and genius at the same time, and comes up with a concept that has never been done before in the music industry: Killection is a compilation album that simply says “what if” Lordi had been in existence since the early 70's. It contains all their imaginary hit singles from different periods done with painstaking attention to detail using authentic studios and vintage technology. This is how they would have sounded if Lordi would have made music back then and therefore would have had the hit material to release this compilation now.

This is how Mr. Lordi himself sums it up: "Killection is a fictional compilation album. It contains songs that Lordi would have written between the early 70's through the mid-90's. The compilation contains one "brand new" song from 2019 as well, cause that’s somehow always typical for compilations."

Killection tracklisting:

"Radio SCG 10"

"Horror For Hire"

"Shake The Baby Silent"

"Like A Bee To The Honey"

"Apollyon"

"SCG10 The Last Hour"

"Blow My Fuse"

"I Dug A Hole In The Yard For You"

"Zombimbo"

"Up To No Good"

"SCG10 Demonic Semitones"

"Cutterfly"

"Evil"

"Scream Demon"

"SCG10 I Am Here"

"Like A Bee To The Honey" lyric video:

"I Dug A Hole In The Yard For You" video:

"Shake The Baby Silent" lyric video:

Tour dates:

March

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

2 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

3 - Angers, France - La Chabada

5 - Epinal, France - Souris Verte

6 - Paris, France - La Machine de Moulin Rouge

7 - Sneek, Netherlands - Bolwerk

10 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

13 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

14 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

15 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA

18 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal

19 - Nuernberg, Germany - Hirsch

20 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

21 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhalle Airport

22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

25 - Koln, Germany - Essigfabrik

26 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

27 - Heidelberg, Germany - Hallo 02

28 - Schaffhausen, Switzerland - Kammgarn

29 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P 60