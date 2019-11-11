LORDI Release Official Lyric Video For New Single "Shake The Baby Silent"

Lordi will release their tenth album, Killection, on January 31 via AFM Records. A lyric video for the first single, "Shake The Baby Silent", can be found below. “Shake The Baby Silent” is a bone crusher song with a hint of industrial sound of the 90s with a simple catchy chorus that stuck in your brain.

Officially, Lordi were founded in 1992 by lead singer, songwriter, visual art designer and costume designer Mr. Lordi. The band has deep Finnish roots, originating from the city of Rovaniemi, in Lapland. In 2006 they celebrated their international breakthrough by winning the Eurovision Song Contest (“Hard Rock Hallelujah”). But is it possible that this is only a pale misperception of our poor, small, pathetic reality?

What if Lordi would have already been making music since the early 70's? And what if they have been releasing one hit single after the other since those times and now, almost 50 years later, are looking back on a full collection of songs that have been successful ever since? This is exactly the idea that Lordi are executing, with their newest studio album, Killection.

Killection will be released on January 31 via AFM Records. Once more Mr. Lordi, the master of the masquerade, presents us with one of his ideas, absurd and genius at the same time, and comes up with a concept that has never been done before in the music industry: Killection is a compilation album that simply says “what if” Lordi had been in existence since the early 70's. It contains all their imaginary hit singles from different periods done with painstaking attention to detail using authentic studios and vintage technology. This is how they would have sounded if Lordi would have made music back then and therefore would have had the hit material to release this compilation now.

This is how Mr. Lordi himself sums it up: "Killection is a fictional compilation album. It contains songs that Lordi would have written between the early 70's through the mid-90's. The compilation contains one "brand new" song from 2019 as well, cause that’s somehow always typical for compilations."

Killection tracklisting:

"Radio SCG 10"

"Horror For Hire"

"Shake The Baby Silent"

"Like A Bee To The Honey"

"Apollyon"

"SCG10 The Last Hour"

"Blow My Fuse"

"I Dug A Hole In The Yard For You"

"Zombimbo"

"Up To No Good"

"SCG10 Demonic Semitones"

"Cutterfly"

"Evil"

"Scream Demon"

"SCG10 I Am Here"

"Shake The Baby Silent" lyric video:

Tour dates:

February

16 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

18 - Bratislava, Slovakia - MMC

20 - Bergamo, Italy - Druso

21 - San Dona/Venice, Italy - Revolver

22 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Stereo

23 - Wien, Austria - Szene

27 - Istres, France - L`usine

29 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko

March

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

2 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

3 - Angers, France - La Chabada

5 - Epinal, France - Souris Verte

6 - Paris, France - La Machine de Moulin Rouge

7 - Sneek, Netherlands - Bolwerk

10 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

13 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

14 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

15 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA

18 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal

19 - Nuernberg, Germany - Hirsch

20 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

21 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhalle Airport

22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

25 - Koln, Germany - Essigfabrik

26 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

27 - Heidelberg, Germany - Hallo 02

28 - Schaffhausen, Switzerland - Kammgarn

29 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P 60