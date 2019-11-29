LORDI Share Music Video For "I Dug A Hole In The Yard For You"
November 29, 2019, 26 minutes ago
Lordi will release their tenth album, Killection, on January 31 via AFM Records. A video for the song, "I Dug A Hole In The Yard For You", can be found below.
Officially, Lordi were founded in 1992 by lead singer, songwriter, visual art designer and costume designer Mr. Lordi. The band has deep Finnish roots, originating from the city of Rovaniemi, in Lapland. In 2006 they celebrated their international breakthrough by winning the Eurovision Song Contest (“Hard Rock Hallelujah”). But is it possible that this is only a pale misperception of our poor, small, pathetic reality?
What if Lordi would have already been making music since the early 70's? And what if they have been releasing one hit single after the other since those times and now, almost 50 years later, are looking back on a full collection of songs that have been successful ever since? This is exactly the idea that Lordi are executing, with their newest studio album, Killection.
Killection will be released on January 31 via AFM Records. Once more Mr. Lordi, the master of the masquerade, presents us with one of his ideas, absurd and genius at the same time, and comes up with a concept that has never been done before in the music industry: Killection is a compilation album that simply says “what if” Lordi had been in existence since the early 70's. It contains all their imaginary hit singles from different periods done with painstaking attention to detail using authentic studios and vintage technology. This is how they would have sounded if Lordi would have made music back then and therefore would have had the hit material to release this compilation now.
This is how Mr. Lordi himself sums it up: "Killection is a fictional compilation album. It contains songs that Lordi would have written between the early 70's through the mid-90's. The compilation contains one "brand new" song from 2019 as well, cause that’s somehow always typical for compilations."
Killection tracklisting:
"Radio SCG 10"
"Horror For Hire"
"Shake The Baby Silent"
"Like A Bee To The Honey"
"Apollyon"
"SCG10 The Last Hour"
"Blow My Fuse"
"I Dug A Hole In The Yard For You"
"Zombimbo"
"Up To No Good"
"SCG10 Demonic Semitones"
"Cutterfly"
"Evil"
"Scream Demon"
"SCG10 I Am Here"
"I Dug A Hole In The Yard For You" video:
"Shake The Baby Silent" lyric video:
Tour dates:
February
16 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
18 - Bratislava, Slovakia - MMC
20 - Bergamo, Italy - Druso
21 - San Dona/Venice, Italy - Revolver
22 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Stereo
23 - Wien, Austria - Szene
27 - Istres, France - L`usine
29 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko
March
1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
2 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
3 - Angers, France - La Chabada
5 - Epinal, France - Souris Verte
6 - Paris, France - La Machine de Moulin Rouge
7 - Sneek, Netherlands - Bolwerk
10 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage
12 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
13 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus
14 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
15 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA
18 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal
19 - Nuernberg, Germany - Hirsch
20 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk
21 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhalle Airport
22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy
25 - Koln, Germany - Essigfabrik
26 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
27 - Heidelberg, Germany - Hallo 02
28 - Schaffhausen, Switzerland - Kammgarn
29 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P 60