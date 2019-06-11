LORDI To Release Recordead Live - Sextourcism In Z7 On DVD, Vinyl, Digipak In July

Lordi will release Recordead Live - Sextourcism In Z7 on DVD, vinyl and digipak on July 26 via AFM Records. Pre-order here.

Besides the live cut of the show in Pratteln, Switzerland during their Sextourcism tour, the DVD provides a lot of bonus material, including some real rarities.

The live show itself has a playing time of two hours. "We just cut a little bit of my stupid announcements on stage“, said Mr. Lordi about the impressive duration. "Apart from that, everything that happened this evening ended up on this DVD."

The choice of the Z7 is a matter of duration as well: There is no club that hosted Lordi as often as this one located next to the German border and for that reason, the club became something like a second home to the Finns over the years.

Though there are some live records of Lordi, Recordead Live - Sextourcism In Z7 is the first official live DVD of the band, checked by the musicians, and was a plan that Lordi had been pursuing for years and finally put into practice during the Sextourcism tour. Mr. Lordi states: "I am very happy that we waited until the Sextourcism tour, because we look amazing, the stage looks amazing and everything was perfect to create a stunning DVD."

The bonus material is stunning as well: Alongside a tour diary with Lordi, the DVD provides all of the official video clips the band ever made. Among them a real rarity, the very first official music video for "Inferno", which was made 1994 and was Mr. Lordi's final dissertation at the film academy.

Besides production, location and the camera settings, Mr. Lordi was also responsible for writing, directing and editing the video and for costumes and the masks. "That was the historical moment that the masks and costumes became an essential part of the band“, he remembers. "Since it was my final dissertation, everyone was dressed up except me. When I saw the clip for the first time, I was like Fuck, everybody looks way cooler than I do - it was supposed to be the other way around. That was the moment, I decided, to create the most elaborate costume for myself.“

In the video to "Inferno", Mr. Lordi does not wear a mask. But since a real monster never loses face, the clip was censored afterwards. A retrospective edited mask had Mr. Lordi staying Mr. Lordi.

Since their stunning victory at Euro Vision song contest in 2006, the Finnish monster rocker Lordi are omni present. With charm, exciting melodies and elaborate and crazy monster costumes the unconventional formation rocked over all Europe. With their new studio album Sexorcism, released in spring 2018 and one of the most successful in the band's history, Lordi returned with new costumes and a wonderful live show that now is caught in moving pictures, released in July.