LORDS OF BLACK Guitarist TONY HERNANDO Launches RESTLESS SPIRITS; Guests On Debut To Include DEEN CASTRONOVO, JOHNNY GIOELI And Others; Video Teaser

January 29, 2019, 28 minutes ago

Lords Of Black guitarist Tony Hernando will release the debut from his new side project, Restless Spirits, this spring via Frontiers Music Srl. Find a teaser video below.

Tony shows another side of his songwriting on this project by showcasing some melodic hard rock songs as well as some beautiful ballads. Guest vocalists on the project include Deen Castronovo (Revolution Saints, The Dead Daisies), Johnny Gioeli (Hardline), Dino Jelusic (Animal Drive), Kent Hilli (Perfect Plan), Diego Valdez (Dream Child), and Alessandro Del Vecchio (Hardline).

Says Tony: "In the following weeks I'll be posting info, video and music advances of this exciting new project that I hope you enjoy, thank you!"



