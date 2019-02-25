LORDS OF BLACK Streaming 2019 Acoustic Version Of "Insane" Featuring New Frontman DIEGO VALDEZ

Spanish metallers, Lords Of Black, recently announced the signing of Diego Valdez (ex-Helker, Dream Child) as the band's new singer. Band leader/guitarist Tony Hernando has now issued the following message:

"In response to the overwhelmingly warm welcome to Diego Valdez and your endless support for Lords Of Black, I thought it would be cool sharing this with you. It's one of the songs I asked every singer to perform at the auditions, since not only is it a very special song for me, but in an acoustic setting, it really tells me pretty much all I need to know from a singer. This is a bootleg recording captured right in my rehearsal room, but it really shows how Diego makes this song totally HIS. Hope you like it!"

A teaser video of Diego singing a fragment of Lords Of Black's iconic song, “When A Hero Takes A Fall” can be seen below.

The band has confirmed their appearance at the Leyendas of Rock Festival in which would be Valdez’s debut with the band, and Hernando and his bandmates have started warming the engines of the songwriting process for what would be Lords Of Black fourth album.