LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Launch Kickstarter Campaign For Shadows From The Past Album

A true spectacle to be witnessed, Lords of the Trident is a daring adventure metal quintet that has been delighting their audiences and fans all over the world for ten years. To continue on their epic quest of bringing spectacular and entertaining metal to global fans their current aim is to release their 7th album Shadows From The Past later in 2018 with the support of a Kickstarter Campaign that goes live today June 1st. Rewards include merch, video games, lessons from band members, festival tickets, and private concerts.

With a lengthy history of enchanting fans with outrageous theatrical events with plenty of crowd participation, Lords of the Trident have donned their cloaks and armor to lay the groundwork for their most enthusiastic sojourn yet.

Fang VonWrathenstein shares his excitement:

“This album is our most ambitious musical work to date, and the first album with our new members Baron Helleshaar and Master Herc. Fans who have been with us for a while will notice that our new songs are a bit more complex, and our songwriting continues to mature. The new songs are definitely still Lords songs, but explore some new musical themes. I believe the new album will be our strongest offering yet, and contain some songs that are sure to be fan favorites going forward.”

The band has partnered with the video game Coffee Crisis in which they will be featured in as NPCs (non-playable characters) and will provide a song for one of the levels. The Kickstarter goes live June 1 and will run for the period of a month with a financial goal of $6000 USD. In return the band offers supporters a wide variety of band merch, copies of Coffee Crisis, private music lessons with band members, private concerts, and tickets to Mad With Power festival in Madison, Wisconsin. The album will be released digitally and on physical CD on Friday, August 24th along with it being performed for the first time ever the following day at Mad With Power festival on Saturday, August 25th. Fans that support Lords of the Trident through Patreon will have access to exclusive rewards tiers.

(Photo by: Mary Sweeney)