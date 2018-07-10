LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Offer Free Track Download “Death Dealer”

A true spectacle to be witnessed, Lords Of The Trident is a daring adventure metal quintet that has been delighting their audiences and fans all over the world for ten years. To continue on their epic quest of bringing spectacular and entertaining metal to global fans these power metal warriors will be unleashing their 7th album Shadows From The Past on August 24th. In celebration of this new beast from their discography, Lords Of The Trident are offering fans a FREE track download of their first single "Death Dealer", a song influenced by the game Diablo and lyrics written based on the storyline of Diablo 1 and 2. Download the song at this location and stream the song below.

Vocalist Fang VonWrathenstein comments: “This album is our most ambitious musical work to date, and the first album with our new members Baron Helleshaar and Master Herc. Fans who have been with us for a while will notice that our new songs are a bit more complex, and our songwriting continues to mature. The new songs are definitely still Lords songs, but explore some new musical themes. I believe the new album will be our strongest offering yet, and contain some songs that are sure to be fan favourites going forward.”

North American tracklisting:

"Death Dealer"

"Zero Hour"

"Tormentor"

"Burn It Down (With Fire)" Feat. Brittney Slayes (Unleash The Archers)

"Figaro"

"The Party Has Arrived"

"Brothers Of Cain"

"Reaper's Hourglass"

"Chasing Shadows"

"The Nameless Tomb"

"The Gatekeeper"

Japanese bonus tracks:

"Cross The Line"

"Desolation (Haze Of The Battlefield Pt. 2)"

"Death Dealer":

And Patreon backers will receive an extra exclusive track entitled "Fire And Sand".

In addition to the upcoming release of Shadows From The Past, Lords Of The Trident started a kickstarter campaign that went live on June 1st. The band has now reached their objective of $6,000 plus 1st stage stretch goal, which will now gives those who pledged for a physical copy of the album to receive multi-color Shadows From The Past custom guitar picks.

The band are still asking fans to answer the call to help them make their extra stretch goals, which includes a red blood double vinyl (included in any over $100 pledge or $25 added to any already made pledge) and full color zip up hoodies (design TBA) (for any pledge of over $250 or $50 added to any already made pledge).

Visit the Lords Of The Trident Shadows From The Past kickstarter ahere to view rewards that include merch, lessons from band members, festival tickets, private concerts and a copy of the video game Coffee Crisis that the band has partnered with to feature one of their songs for one of the levels along with band members as NPCs (non-playable characters).

(Photo - Mary Sweeney)