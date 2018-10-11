LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Release “Tormentor” Music Video

October 11, 2018, 38 minutes ago

Lords Of The Trident have released a video for “Tormentor”, a track from their new album, Shadows From The Past. Watch the clip below.

North American tracklisting:

"Death Dealer"
"Zero Hour"
"Tormentor"
"Burn It Down (With Fire)" Feat. Brittney Slayes (Unleash The Archers)
"Figaro"
"The Party Has Arrived"
"Brothers Of Cain"
"Reaper's Hourglass"
"Chasing Shadows"
"The Nameless Tomb"
"The Gatekeeper"

Japanese bonus tracks:

"Cross The Line"
"Desolation (Haze Of The Battlefield Pt. 2)"

"Tormentor" video:

"Reaper's Hourglass" video:

"Death Dealer":

(Photo - Mary Sweeney)



