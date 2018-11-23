LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Unleash Limited Edition Blood Red Vinyl And Launch Thanksgiving Discount On Merch

Lords Of The Trident are excited to share with fans their limited edition blood red vinyl, now available exclusively on the band's website here.

The blood red vinyl edition of Shadows From The Past is a dual vinyl, 45RPM that comes with a gatefold booklet with artwork/lyric insert along with a 320kbps MP3 download card.

"This is our FIRST vinyl release, and we're incredibly excited to finally have this available! Fun fact: since this is the first press, instead of red dye, we used the blood of the unworthy who were slain at our concerts! Gives it a little extra touch!" says vocalist Fang VonWrathenstein.

In addition to the vinyl release, Lords Of The Trident are celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday with offering 20% off merch (except vinyl) with this special discount code: TRAMPLE2018 that can be used at the band's online store here. The coupon is good for the whole weekend, Black Friday (November 23rd) through Cyber Monday (November 26th).

(Photo - Mary Sweeney)