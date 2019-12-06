LORNA SHORE Release Official Music Video For Title Track Of Upcoming Immortal Album

Lorna Shore’s forthcoming album, Immortal, which is due for a worldwide release on January 31, is nothing short of a shock of blackened, symphonic ambitions and epic intents. The band have released a mini-movie for the title track, which was directed by Joey Durango.

The band comments: “’Immortal’ is an accurate representation of where the band has matured to. It was the last song we wrote for the album and ended up being the most challenging song to write. It truly shows the bands maturity and willingness to grow and expand outside our comfort zones. Whatever we normally we would do on a song we strayed away from and ideas we always wanted to do we leaned into. This song is an entire culmination of who we are and where the band is headed.”

Formed in 2010, Lorna Shore were quick to surpass “local band” expectations with 2012’s Bone Kingdom EP and it’s follow-up, 2013’s Malificium EP, which peaked at #3 on the iTunes Metal charts. Through each release, Lorna Shore continues to prove themselves to be an increasingly formidable force and a ferocious live proposition. 2017’s sophomore LP, Flesh Coffin showed a band that had moved beyond mere “deathcore” trappings and had evolved into a modern metal band, as uncompromising and accomplished as any of their contemporaries or influences.

“We became the band we wanted to be, rather than just the product of our early influences,” says guitarist Adam De Micco. “Immortal is the latest chapter of that story of us as a band, as players and as people.”

Armed with new vocalist C.J. McCreery (ex-Signs Of The Swarm), Lorna Shore has made a record that stands apart from their earlier works. The earliest hints of that have come with the release of album tracks, “This Is Hell” and “Darkest Spawn”, twin deathly salvos released from Lorna Shore’s early album sessions with producer Josh Schroeder (Battlecross, King 810, For Today) at Random Awesome Studios in Midland, MI.

Immortal is the beginning of another chapter for Lorna Shore. The album will be available in the following formats: CD Jewelcase, LP+CD, Digital Album.

The following vinyl colours will be available apart from black vinyl:

- 200x clear via CM Distro

- 200x mint green via Impericon

- 200x dark green via EMP

* in North America the vinyl edition will be a neon yellow LP

Pre-order options here.

Tracklisting:

“Immortal“

“Death Portrait“

“This Is Hell“

“Hollow Sentence“

“Warpath Of Disease“

“Misery System“

“Obsession“

“King Ov Deception“

“Darkest Spawn“

“Relentless Torment“

“Death Portrait” video:

After recently touring North America with Fit for an Autopsy, Rivers of Nihil, The Last Ten Seconds of Life and Dyscarnate LORNA SHORE will embark on a European tour shortly after the release of the album.