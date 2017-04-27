LOST DREAMS Release “Finding X” Music Video

April 27, 2017, an hour ago

Modern melodic metallers, Lost Dreams, have released a video for “Finding X”, a track from their upcoming new album, Exhale, out on May 26th via Massacre Records. Watch the new video below.

Exhale tracklisting:

“Ego”
“Lethargy”
“Crashing Beyond The Horizon”
“Kyrie Helleison”
“Finding X”
“Oscillatingv
“Bitter Pills”
“Weight Of The World”
“Silence”
“Deluded”
“Nocturnal Delirium”
“It‘s Not A Game It‘s An Onslaught”
“Purple Clouds”
“Tranquilize”

“Finding X” video:

