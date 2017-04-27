LOST DREAMS Release “Finding X” Music Video

Modern melodic metallers, Lost Dreams, have released a video for “Finding X”, a track from their upcoming new album, Exhale, out on May 26th via Massacre Records. Watch the new video below.

Exhale tracklisting:

“Ego”

“Lethargy”

“Crashing Beyond The Horizon”

“Kyrie Helleison”

“Finding X”

“Oscillatingv

“Bitter Pills”

“Weight Of The World”

“Silence”

“Deluded”

“Nocturnal Delirium”

“It‘s Not A Game It‘s An Onslaught”

“Purple Clouds”

“Tranquilize”

“Finding X” video: