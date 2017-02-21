LOST IN GREY Debut “New Horizon” Lyric Video

Finnish theatrical metal newcomers, Lost In Grey, have released a lyric video for “New Horizon”, a track from their new album, The Grey Realms, due for release on March 3rd via NoiseArt Records. The new clip can be found below. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Waltz Of Lillian”

“Road To Styx”

“Dark Skies”

“Revelation”

“The Order”

“New Horizon”

“The Grey Realms”

“Silence Falls”

“New Horizon” lyric video:

“Dark Skies” video:

Interview Trailer #1:

Interview Trailer #2:

Interview Trailer #3:

Interview Trailer #4:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2: