LOST IN GREY Debut “New Horizon” Lyric Video

February 21, 2017, 16 minutes ago

Finnish theatrical metal newcomers, Lost In Grey, have released a lyric video for “New Horizon”, a track from their new album, The Grey Realms, due for release on March 3rd via NoiseArt Records. The new clip can be found below. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Waltz Of Lillian”
“Road To Styx”
“Dark Skies”
“Revelation”
“The Order”
“New Horizon”
“The Grey Realms”
“Silence Falls”

“New Horizon” lyric video:

“Dark Skies” video:

Interview Trailer #1:

Interview Trailer #2:

Interview Trailer #3:

Interview Trailer #4:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

