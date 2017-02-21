LOST IN GREY Debut “New Horizon” Lyric Video
Finnish theatrical metal newcomers, Lost In Grey, have released a lyric video for “New Horizon”, a track from their new album, The Grey Realms, due for release on March 3rd via NoiseArt Records. The new clip can be found below. Pre-order the album here.
Tracklisting:
“Waltz Of Lillian”
“Road To Styx”
“Dark Skies”
“Revelation”
“The Order”
“New Horizon”
“The Grey Realms”
“Silence Falls”
“New Horizon” lyric video:
“Dark Skies” video:
Interview Trailer #1:
Interview Trailer #2:
Interview Trailer #3:
Interview Trailer #4:
Trailer #1:
Trailer #2: