LOST IN GREY - Final Track-By-Track Trailer For New Album Available; Official Lyric Video For "Far Beyond And Further" Posted

The Finnish theatrical metal band Lost In Grey will release their second album, The Waste Land, in January 2019. Inspired by symphonic and folk metal, literature and the world itself, Lost In Grey creates multifaceted music, and they bring elements of drama to the songs as well as live performances. On this new album the band travels into themes that lead to the story of their debut album, The Grey Realms (2017).

The band has issued the following statement:

"Greetings all thee! Our track-by-track video series in which Anne Lill and Harri tell us about the songs on The Waste Land album is coming to an end. From these videos we may learn more about the stories and ideas behind the songs, the composing, as well as other aspects. This last part of the series deals with the instrumental piece 'Prelude for Emptiness' and the closing track of the album 'Drifting In The Universe'."

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Pre-order The Waste Land digitally and receive "Far Beyond And Further" and the title track instantly or stream the song via Reaper Music here.

"The Waste Land"

"Far Beyond And Further"

The Waste Land represents a place where suppressed thoughts and emotions are buried. In the Waste Land they either die out, or live on as echoes and whispers. It is a place for withering, but also for growth. Additionally, we may learn more about the history and thoughts of the characters - Lillian, Odessa and Patrick - or even catch glimpses of what the future will bring. Telling the story, Harri Koskela (also keyboard), Emily Leone (also violin) and lyricist Anne Lill Rajala play the characters within the story and bring a very own touch to it through their diverse voice talents. Additionally, wonderful guest musicians such as Nele Messerschmidt (Elvellon), Andi Kravljaca (Thaurorod), Tero Kalliomäki (Embassy of Silence) and Lasse Nyman (Thaurorod) have contributed to the album making The Waste Land an unforgettable experience.

Lost In Grey was founded back in 2013 and released their theatrical debut album, The Grey Realms in March 2017. For more information on the band go to their official website here.