LOST IN GREY Launch New Video Trailer For The Grey Realms Album

Finnish theatrical metal newcomers, Lost In Grey, shied the public so far. Founded back in 2013, the Finnish sextet around frontman Harri Koskela entrenched themselves over the course of the last years to give their debut album The Grey Realms (out March 3rd) the final polishing.

Today, the band presents a new video trailer for the upcoming record. In this trailer, Jonne Järvelä (Korpiklaani, Jonne), Emil Pohjalainen (Amberian Dawn, Thaurorod) and Jan Hein (Kambrium) share their thoughts and impressions of The Grey Realms.

The band states: "Greetings all thee! As Friday, March 3rd is almost here, we have one more sneak peek to share. We ourselves have said so much already, thus, we invited some friends and colleagues to share their thoughts and impressions of The Grey Realms. We are honoured to have Jonne Järvelä, Emil Pohjalainen and Jan Hein as guests on this video."

The Grey Realms is due for release on March 3rd via NoiseArt Records. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Waltz Of Lillian”

“Road To Styx”

“Dark Skies”

“Revelation”

“The Order”

“New Horizon”

“The Grey Realms”

“Silence Falls”

