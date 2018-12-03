Lost In Vegas Details First Ever Metal Concert Experience Featuring MASTODON And PRIMUS; Merch Giveaway Launched
In the clip below, Ryan and George from Lost In Vegas - who have made a name in the metal community for their unbiased reactions to the heavy side of music - detail their experience attending their first metal concert ever, with Mastodon and Primus being the showcased acts. It also includes a Mastodon giveway courtesy of the band.
Following are a few examples of Lost In Vegas digging deep into some rock and metal anthems / classics for the first time.