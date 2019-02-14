Lost In Vegas Gearing Up To Launch Official Podcast

Ryan and George from Lost In Vegas - who came to BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson and have made a name in the metal community for their unbiased reactions - have checked in with the following upate:

"So, quick update; we are starting our own podcast! We have been working diligently on this and new content to ensure we launch this new venture without a hiccup.Thank you for your patience and we really appreciate you guys supporting what we do!"

Watch for announcements via the official Lost In Vegas Facebook page here.

Check out some of the dynamic duo's unbiased reactions below.