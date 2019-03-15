Lost In Vegas Launch Official Podcast: Episode 1 (Video)

Ryan and George from Lost In Vegas - who came to BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson and have made a name in the metal community for their unbiased reactions - have launched their official podcast. In the clip below, the Lost In Vegas crew discusses why they decided to venture into creating a podcast along with channel updates, format changes and future plans.

