Lost In Vegas Reacts To ANNIHILATOR Classic "Alison Hell", JEFF WATERS Says Thanks - "Love To These Guys..." (Video)

Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters has checked in with the following message:

"Love to these guys and Dave R. for pointing us to this reaction. Although Europe, Japan and S. America have always had Annihilator on their metal radars and the band has been quite successful for 30 years straight, to the USA and even home country, Canada, Annihilator have been an 'underground' band after the first 2 studio CDs (89-91). Very cool to hear some USA peeps discovering us for the first time."

Waters recently uploaded a new "How to..." video for the fans. Check out his playthrough of "Alison Hell" below.