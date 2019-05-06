Lost In Vegas Recap First Ever DREAM THEATER Concert Experience, Post Unbiased Reaction To "Pull Me Under"

Lost In Vegas hosts Ryan and George have posted a new episode of their newly launched podcast, offering up a recap of seeing the band play live for the first time and giving their unbiased reactions to the band's classic, "Pull Me Under"

Lost In Vegas - who came to BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson and have made a name in the metal community for their unbiased reactions - recently launched their official podcast. In the clip below, they discuss why they decided to venture into creating a podcast along with channel updates, format changes and future plans.

Watch for announcements via the official Lost In Vegas Facebook page here.