Lost In Vegas Recap First Ever DREAM THEATER Concert Experience, Post Unbiased Reaction To "Pull Me Under"
May 6, 2019, an hour ago
Lost In Vegas hosts Ryan and George have posted a new episode of their newly launched podcast, offering up a recap of seeing the band play live for the first time and giving their unbiased reactions to the band's classic, "Pull Me Under"
Lost In Vegas - who came to BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson and have made a name in the metal community for their unbiased reactions - recently launched their official podcast. In the clip below, they discuss why they decided to venture into creating a podcast along with channel updates, format changes and future plans.
