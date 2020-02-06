LOST LEGACY To Release In The Name Of Freedom Album In March; "Front Line" Music Video Streaming

New York power metallers, Lost Legacy, will be releasing their new album, In The Name Of Freedom, on March 20 via Pure Steel Records. Featuring forty-six minutes of pure metal, the sophomore release is a concept album serving as an act II to their debut full length, which was inspired by the tragedy of 9/11.

The band explains: “The concept of In The Name Of Freedom is our way to thank our men and women of the armed forces for their sacrifice. It’s not about glorifying war, but these gallant people give so much and are often forgotten.”

The first single, "Front Line", is a melodic track that has a heavy breakdown rhythm section prior to a soaring guitar solo. Dave Franco's vocals are like a cannon and make this song a headbanger for everyone. Watch a video for the song below.

Lost Legacy has been around since 1998 and their dedication to their craft shows. Having four excellent musicians and a vocalist that can play guitar and write riffs makes for a plethora of ideas. With Franco’s vocal capacity and range, it has transformed them to write music that enhances his vocal performances and gives the band the freedom to play intellectual metal.

Lost Legacy discusses their expectations of the album: “We believe that this album is a genuine representation of how we sound in a live setting. We take great pride in putting on a great show and when we approached this record, we wanted to have a live band feeling. Our fans will be pleased with the songs, the sound, and the production. The music has catchy guitar-driven riffs and soaring vocals. We promise it will deliver great energy and inspiration to fans of classic power metal.”

Tracklisting:

"Rise To Glory"

"My Faith"

"Front Line"

"In The Name Of Freedom"

"Take Me Away"

"Enough Is Enough"

"Will You Remember"

"Rules Of Engagement"

"Front Line" video: