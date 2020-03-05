LOST SYMPHONY Releases New Single “Premeditated Destruction” Feat. CRADLE OF FILTH, STARSET Members; Music Video

Quickly rising symphonic metal powerhouse, Lost Symphony, has unveiled their latest single, “Premeditated Destruction”, from their upcoming debut album, Chapter I, out on March 27 via XOff Records.

The song features guest performances from master shredders Brock Richards (Starset), Richard Shaw (Cradle Of Filth), Jimi Bell (Autograph, House Of Lords) and session guitarist Matt LaPierre and is the latest cut from an electrifying, instrumental master class of musicianship that also boasts appearances by past and present members/contributors from Guns N’ Roses, All That Remains, Nevermore, Steel Panther and Trans-Siberian Orchestra, among others.





Commenting on their latest single, the band’s mastermind and multi-instrumentalist Benny Goodman says, “Musically, it was written as a rebuttal to anger. It’s a culmination of all the guests who turned it into the vibe it has.”

Comprised of brothers Benny and Brian Goodman (compositions, arrangement), along with co-conspirators Cory Paza (bass, guitar), Kelly Kereliuk (guitar), Paul Lourenco (drums) and Starset’s Siobhán Cronin (violin, viola), Lost Symphony’s journey began in 2015. After crafting an initial classical demo, Benny chose to find guitar players to bring it to life. Discovering Kelly and Conrad Simon online, he began sending music back and forth collecting incredible solos. The project began taking shape when All That Remains drummer Jason Costa provided drum tracks, which led to bringing the late ATR guitarist Oli Herbert into the fold.

“We basically spent weeks in my basement putting songs together,” recalls Benny. “Oli thoughtfully constructed lead guitar parts for several of our songs and was a key collaborator. We sat and worked on everything note for note from start-to-finish. Oli brought legitimacy to this. He was like our ambassador. When he’d call other guitarists, they’d pick up the phone.”

After years of piecing together the project under the radar, Benny introduces it to the world in 2020, sharing one-song per week for two months accompanied by exclusive recording footage. The first single “This Life Moves Too Fast” [feat. David Ellefson, Jeff Loomis, & Jimi Bell] gallops forward on a hummable riff punctuated by sweeping violin, propulsive bass, and lyrical fretwork. Uniting Loomis, Ellefson, and Bell, it ebbs and flows between moments of scorching soloing and orchestral reprieve.

Pre-order the album here.

Chapter I tracklisting:

"Singularity" (feat. Oli Herbert, Bumblefoot & Ethan Brosh)

"Premeditated Destruction" (feat. Brock Richards, Richard Shaw, Jimi Bell & Matt LaPierre)

"This Life Moves Too Fast" (feat. David Ellefson, Jeff Loomis & Jimi Bell)

"I Felt A Funeral In My Brain" (feat. David Ellefson & Joey Concepcion)

"Cotard Delusion" (feat. Oli Herbert & Satchel)

"Catnip High" (feat. Conrad Simon & Matt LaPierre)

"In A World" (feat. Oli Herbert, Matt LaPierre & Conrad Simon)

"Requiem" (feat. Marty Friedman, Oli Herbert, Matt LaPierre & Conrad Simon)

"Lacrimosa" (feat. Oli Herbert & Angel Vivaldi)

“Singularity” video:

"This Life Moves Too Fast" video: