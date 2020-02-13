LOST SYMPHONY Releases New Single “Singularity” Feat. OLI HERBERT, BUMBLEFOOT & ETHAN BROSH; Music Video

The newly revealed symphonic metal band, Lost Symphony, has taken the scene by storm with the recent announcement of their massive collaboration with some of the most talented and legendary names in heavy rock and metal including past and present members/contributors from Guns N’ Roses, All That Remains, Starset, Cradle Of Filth, Nevermore, Steel Panther, Trans-Siberian Orchestra among many others. In 2020, the band will release a string of records, with the first album, Chapter I, coming out on March 27 via XOff Records.

Today, the band has unveiled their latest single, “Singularity”, in the form of a music video and on all streaming services. Watch the video below.

On the new single, “Singularity” (feat. Oli Herbert, Bumblefoot and Ethan Brosh), strings give way to a vital, yet vulnerable guitar lead. Sweep-picking precedes a violin counterpoint as Bumblefoot contributes a fretless guitar solo.

“The piano reminded me of Indiana Jones,” says Benny Goodman, the band’s founding multi-instrumentalist and producer. “It felt like the perfect opener. The title references Ray Kurzweil’s theory on the next stage of evolution. We evolve by emerging with intelligent technology. It’s the nexus of technology and biology where social media feeds will be downloaded into our brains.”

Comprised of brothers Benny and Brian Goodman (compositions, arrangement), along with co-conspirators Cory Paza (bass, guitar), Kelly Kereliuk (guitar), Paul Lourenco (drums) and Starset’s Siobhán Cronin (violin, viola), Lost Symphony’s journey began in 2015. After crafting an initial classical demo, Benny chose to find guitar players to bring it to life. Discovering Kelly and Conrad Simon online, he began sending music back and forth collecting incredible solos. The project began taking shape when All That Remains drummer Jason Costa provided drum tracks, which led to bringing the late ATR guitarist Oli Herbert into the fold.

“We basically spent weeks in my basement putting songs together,” recalls Benny. “Oli thoughtfully constructed lead guitar parts for several of our songs and was a key collaborator. We sat and worked on everything note for note from start-to-finish. Oli brought legitimacy to this. He was like our ambassador. When he’d call other guitarists, they’d pick up the phone.”

After years of piecing together the project under the radar, Benny introduces it to the world in 2020, sharing one-song per week for two months accompanied by exclusive recording footage. The first single “This Life Moves Too Fast” [feat. David Ellefson, Jeff Loomis, & Jimi Bell] gallops forward on a hummable riff punctuated by sweeping violin, propulsive bass, and lyrical fretwork. Uniting Loomis, Ellefson, and Bell, it ebbs and flows between moments of scorching soloing and orchestral reprieve.

Pre-order the album here.

Chapter I tracklisting:

"Singularity" (feat. Oli Herbert, Bumblefoot & Ethan Brosh)

"Premeditated Destruction" (feat. Brock Richards, Richard Shaw, Jimi Bell & Matt LaPierre)

"This Life Moves Too Fast" (feat. David Ellefson, Jeff Loomis & Jimi Bell)

"I Felt A Funeral In My Brain" (feat. David Ellefson & Joey Concepcion)

"Cotard Delusion" (feat. Oli Herbert & Satchel)

"Catnip High" (feat. Conrad Simon & Matt LaPierre)

"In A World" (feat. Oli Herbert, Matt LaPierre & Conrad Simon)

"Requiem" (feat. Marty Friedman, Oli Herbert, Matt LaPierre & Conrad Simon)

"Lacrimosa" (feat. Oli Herbert & Angel Vivaldi)

"This Life Moves Too Fast" video: