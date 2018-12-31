LOU GRAMM - Original FOREIGNER Singer Announces Retirement - "You've Gotta Be Smart Enough To Know When To Walk Away"; Video

Lou Gramm, the original voice of Foreigner, has apparently announced his retirement. During his show on Saturday night (December 29th) at Proctor's in Schenectady, New York, Lou told the audience (see video below):

"It's been quite a few years of a lot of fun and a lot of hard work. Just talking it over with my wife and some people in the business, and... You know, you get real excited when you start out in this business, but you've gotta be smart enough to know when to walk away from it too. And I just feel it's that time for me."

Gramm is currently scheduled to perform with The Rock Pack, also featuring former Journey singer Steve Augeri, Tony Lewis of The Outfield, and former Asia vocalist John Payne, on Sunday, March 10th at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells in Baraboo, Wisconsin. An event page can be found here.