Louder Than Life, Bourbon & Beyond, Hometown Rising Festivals Canceled Amid COVID-19 Concerns - "We Are Truly Brokenhearted It Has Come To This"

Event producer Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) has announced the cancellation of this year's Louder Than Life, Bourbon & Beyond and Hometown Rising festivals, scheduled to take place in Louisville, Kentucky this September.

A message states: "In our heart of hearts we hoped and prayed that COVID-19 would not prevent us from having the 2020 Louisville Trifesta. In what feels like a repetitive bad dream, we now have to announce that Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond festivals, held at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY, are being cancelled for 2020. We are working really hard to bring as much of our 2020 lineups back to 2021.

"Even though the festivals are not until September, the advanced planning realities of producing three back-to-back-to-back events have necessitated that a decision be made sooner than later. Our decision also conforms with the advice of health officials.

"As with our other cancelled events, we will be offering full refunds to our fans. All purchasers (including transfers from Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple and Epicenter) will be notified of their options and procedures via email next week.

"We are truly heartbroken it has come to this. We want to thank you for your patience, support and loyalty. We hope you are staying safe as well as physically and mentally well. We are blessed to have such an amazing Festival Family, and together, as a community, we will get through this."